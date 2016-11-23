BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police say an officer shot and critically wounded a man who had a gun in his hand as he stepped out of a car during a traffic stop.

Police spokesman T. J. Smith said at a news conference early Wednesday that officers approached the car Tuesday night and asked the driver to get out. Smith says one officer noticed the driver had a gun and the other officer fired.

Smith says the man was taken to Shock Trauma in critical condition, but neither officer was injured. He didn’t know what prompted the stop, but says the car’s tags were obliterated.

Smith says the officer who fired is on routine administrative leave and the officers didn’t have body cameras. Police didn’t give details about the races of the officer or the man.