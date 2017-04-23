RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police say an officer in Virginia shot a knife-wielding man who had earlier told dispatchers that he strangled his wife.

The Richmond Police Department says officers were called to an apartment complex early Sunday after a man told a dispatcher that he strangled his wife and was holding a gun to his head.

Police say officers found the man at the front door of the residence and an officer used a stun gun, which police say “proved ineffective.” Police say the man then threatened the officers with a knife and an officer shot the man once.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say officers found a woman’s body in the residence.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.