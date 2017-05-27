AUSTELL, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia police officer shot and killed a man after they say he opened fire at an event center outside Atlanta.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a Saturday statement that a Cobb County police officer was responding to a fight in progress at the Elegant Point Event Hall in Austell around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
State investigators say the police officer encountered a man with a gun who fired multiple times, and the officer then shot him. The wounded man was taken to an Atlanta hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
No officers were injured.
The statement did not include details such as the identities or races of the officer and the man who was killed.
