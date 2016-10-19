WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man has been fatally shot by a police officer outside of Cleveland after he struck a police motorcycle with his car in a parking lot and slightly injured an officer.
The shooting occurred Wednesday in Willoughby. The man hasn’t been identified.
Willoughby Police Chief Jack Beckwith says officers tried to question the man in a parking lot about outstanding arrest warrants. Beckwith says one officer parked his cruiser in front of the man’s car and a second officer placed his motorcycle behind it.
Beckwith says when the man was told to step out of the car, he backed up, knocked over the motorcycle and struck the officer. He says an officer opened fire to protect the public.
The man sped off and crashed in a parking lot across the street.
