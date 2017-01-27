OVERLEA, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland say a police officer fatally shot a man who pointed a gun at him.
Baltimore County police tweeted early Friday that the incident happened Thursday night in the Overlea area.
Spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Peach said by telephone that an officer shot the man after he pointed a long gun at the officer. Police say the man died at the scene.
Police did not release further details about the encounter or the races of the officer and man involved.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle ‘won’t be bullied,’ will fight Trump’s sanctuary-city order, mayor says
- Seattle cop’s son killed after trying to stop car prowler in Sammamish VIEW
- What does Trump’s action on sanctuary cities mean for Seattle? Here’s what we know
- Seahawks assistant head coach for defense Rocky Seto leaves team to enter ministry
- Shooter sent Facebook message to Breitbart's Milo Yiannopoulos before gunfire at UW protest, police say
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.