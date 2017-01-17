FULTON, Ky. (AP) — Police in western Kentucky have shot and killed a man who investigators say was armed with a knife and a long pole that he had been using to smash car windows.
Kentucky State Police spokesman Lt. Kyle Nall said during a news conference that 43-year-old Charles Christopher McClure was fatally shot Monday afternoon by a Fulton police officer after he refused to follow officers’ orders.
Authorities have not revealed further details about what prompted the shooting. No one else was injured.
Nall says the pole was between 3 feet and 4 feet long and appeared to be made out of metal. At least five vehicles had broken windows, including two police cruisers.
State police did not immediately release the officer’s name or the races of those involved in the shooting.
