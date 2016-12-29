SPRING HILL, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer in Tennessee has fatally shot a man while responding to a report of a domestic disturbance.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Susan Niland told media that a Spring Hill police officer responded to the call around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

She said a man came outside when the officer arrived at the home and there was an “encounter with the officer.” She said the officer fired and the man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Niland said the TBI is investigating the shooting and whether the man had a weapon.

Officials have not release the names or races of those involved. Further information wasn’t immediately available.