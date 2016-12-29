SPRING HILL, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer in Tennessee has fatally shot a man while responding to a report of a domestic disturbance.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Susan Niland told media that a Spring Hill police officer responded to the call around 11 p.m. Wednesday.
She said a man came outside when the officer arrived at the home and there was an “encounter with the officer.” She said the officer fired and the man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Niland said the TBI is investigating the shooting and whether the man had a weapon.
Most Read Stories
- Eddie Fisher dies; 5 marriages included Debbie Reynolds, Liz Taylor
- Seattle's Franz Wassermann, 96, warns of chilling parallels with Nazi era | Jerry Large
- India jet-fighter deal poses threat to Boeing, Lockheed jobs in U.S.
- Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman decides to take a break from the 'privilege' of holding press conferences
- Debbie Reynolds, star of ‘Singin’ in the Rain,’ dies a day after daughter Carrie Fisher’s death VIEW
Officials have not release the names or races of those involved. Further information wasn’t immediately available.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.