MOUNT PLEASANT, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a Tennessee police officer has fatally shot a suspected drunken driver who brandished a weapon after a pursuit.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that the shooting Tuesday night occurred as the Mount Pleasant officer made a traffic stop. Police say the suspect, 35-year-old Bradley Ross Nelson, led the officer on a brief pursuit before stopping and exiting his vehicle with a weapon. Police say the situation escalated, resulting in the officer firing at Nelson.
The officer wasn’t injured.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation did not release Nelson’s race or any information about the Mount Pleasant officer.
The Mount Pleasant Police Department referred inquiries to the state agency.
It is the fifth shooting involving law enforcement officers that the agency has begun investigating since Jan. 30.
