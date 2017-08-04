PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say an officer has been suspended after he was reportedly videotaped slamming a handcuffed man to the ground and bashing his head on the side of a swimming pool.
Authorities say 26-year-old Officer James Yeager surrendered to the department’s internal affairs unit on Friday. The July 10 beating left the man hospitalized in critical condition.
A video uploaded to social media the day of the incident shows a group of officers grabbing a handcuffed man and slamming him to the ground. The video also shows an officer picking up the man and smashing his head into the side of a pool.
Police say the 21-year-old man was resisting arrest for narcotics by swinging his arms and kicking.
No phone number is listed for Yeager.