Nation & World Police: Officer, 3 others killed in Wisconsin shootings; suspect in custody Originally published March 22, 2017 at 6:17 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press WESTON, Wis. (AP) — Police: Officer, 3 others killed in Wisconsin shootings; suspect in custody. The Associated Press Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryAustralian police arrest man in toddler’s 1970 disappearance
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.