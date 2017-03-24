NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities in New York City say a 32-year-old man killed his grandmother and left her body wrapped in a bed sheet on a Brooklyn street.

Police say 70-year-old Joyce Spears’ body was also found wrapped in a carpet near her Crown Heights home around 1:45 a.m. Thursday. An emergency medical services crew pronounced her dead at the scene.

Investigators say a blood stained dumbbell and knife were found near the victim. Police say an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Police later arrested the woman’s grandson, who shared a Union Street apartment with his grandmother. He was charged him with second-degree murder.