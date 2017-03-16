PENDLETON, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities in western New York say a 10-year-old boy has died after being trapped under a pile of snow from this week’s storm.
Police responded to a call about a child trapped in snow in Pendleton in Niagara County around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday. The boy was taken to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police say they believe the boy was digging a tunnel when it collapsed on him.
The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t released the name of the child.
Most Read Stories
- Golden Gardens attack survivor: My story was exploited in transgender-bathroom debate
- Washington fires Lorenzo Romar as Husky men's basketball coach after 15 seasons VIEW
- Nation's top recruit Michael Porter Jr. likely to follow fired UW coach Lorenzo Romar out the door
- Silence reigns as sewage spews into Puget Sound. Here’s why.
- U.S. Attorney’s Office launches investigation of Swedish neurosurgery unit
Police believe the death was accidental. An investigation is ongoing.
Parts of the county received more than 2 feet of snow from the storm that started Tuesday and lasted into Wednesday.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.