CARRBORO, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina police say criminal charges won’t be filed against a day care worker who breastfed another woman’s son without permission earlier this month.
Carrboro Police Capt. Chris Atack told The News & Observer of Raleigh (http://bit.ly/2lImODT) that an investigator had to consider the risk of injury to the 3-month-old boy, as well as the woman’s intent when she breastfed him. Atack said the law requires police to prove the woman intended to harm the boy.
Kaycee Oxendine said her son’s teacher at Carrboro Early School told her on Feb. 3 he was constipated.
When another woman working in the nursery asked Oxendine if she could breastfeed the boy to see if it would help, Oxendine said no.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Help me kill my wife,’ Monroe man accidentally texts to his former boss
- Debris, buoys found in continuing search for Seattle-based crab boat with 6 aboard
- Falsified papers, sloppy work led FAA to fine Boeing
- After block of Trump travel ban, Washington Solicitor General Noah Purcell adjusts to spotlight
- 188,000 under evacuation orders near Northern California dam VIEW
Security footage showed a woman bringing Oxendine’s son to her chest to breastfeed him.
___
Information from: The News & Observer, http://www.newsobserver.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.