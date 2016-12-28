Share story

The Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man found running naked along a busy highway in Tampa has died after officers tried to subdue him.

Officers were called to Dale Mabry Highway in that Florida city early Wednesday after receiving reports of a man seen jumping on cars and acting irrationally.

Tampa area television station Bay News 9 (http://bit.ly/2idRhZT ) reports police took the man to a hospital, where he was declared dead a short time later.

Police spokesman Stephen Hegarty tells local news outlets that the man banged his head on a car windshield and began bleeding. As officers tried to subdue him, he kept kicking and fighting, according to Hegarty.

Hegarty says authorities would investigate, including whether the man was under the influence of some mind-altering substance.

The man’s identity hasn’t been released.

