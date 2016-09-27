COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Police are looking for a man who showed up naked to a woman student’s exercise routine on the University of Maryland campus.

University of Maryland Police issued a safety notice saying the student called police around 5:20 a.m. Monday to report the incident.

The student said she was working out in a plaza area when she heard noises behind her. When she turned around, she saw a naked man. The student said the man began to work out with her and attempted to talk to her.

After she called police, the man left the area. No description of the man has been given.