PUTNAM, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man is facing charges after police say he went on a naked rampage inside an antiques store.
Police in Putnam responded to the Antiques Marketplace around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday after reports of suspicious activity.
When they arrived, they found glass on the sidewalk and damage to several windows.
Upon entering, officers saw a “completely naked” man knocking over display cases and smashing items.
Police arrested 50-year-old Sean Morisette on charges of third-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief.
He is being held on a $10,000 bond pending a court appearance Wednesday. It could not immediately be determined if he has a lawyer.