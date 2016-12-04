NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a 68-year-old man has been found dead with his penis severed in a New York City bathroom and that a 32-year-old homeless man has been arrested in connection with his death.
Officers found the victim after responding to a call about a man who’d been assaulted in an apartment in the Bronx. It happened around 8:15 p.m. Saturday.
The man was found on his side inside the tub. Emergency medical workers pronounced him dead at the scene. Authorities have not released his name.
Police say the 32-year-old identified as Jerry Pagan was arrested and faces a murder charge.
No further information was available.
