MORGANTOWN, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police say a sheriff’s deputy who was involved in a traffic stop was dragged by a vehicle before he fatally shot a motorist in southcentral Kentucky.
Trooper B.J. Eaton said in a news release that 43-year-old Randy J. Clark Jr. of Bowling Green was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday.
The statement says Butler County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Reneer stopped Clark’s vehicle in Morgantown for outstanding warrants in Warren County.
Eaton says Clark became combative and the deputy shot him with a stun gun. Clark then drove away and Reneer was dragged by the vehicle, prompting the deputy to fire several shots that struck Clark.
Reneer was treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The race of Reneer and Clark weren’t known. Eaton didn’t immediately respond to an email Sunday.
