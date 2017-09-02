PRINEVILLE, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon State Police says a motorcyclist is dead after driving through a stop sign and into the path of a semi tractor-trailer.

Sergeant Michael Berland says a blue Yamaha sport bike motorcycle was driving recklessly at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday west of Prineville, Oregon, in Crook County.

Berland says minutes later, the motorcycle was heading south on Woodward Road and didn’t stop at the stop sign at Highway 26.

The motorcycle crossed directly in front of the semi. The impact killed the motorcyclist and caused the semi to drive up the bank and overturn.

The semi drive was identified as Eric Cooper of Mossyrock, Washington. He was hospitalized for minor injuries.

The driver of the motorcycle was not immediately named, pending notification of his family.