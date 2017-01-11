FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a mother and her 9-year-old daughter have been found dead after a murder-suicide in Fort Lauderdale.

Local news outlets report that detectives say a family member found the bodies of 46-year-old Ericka Joseph and her daughter, Akili Joseph, inside their home on Tuesday morning.

Investigators believe Ericka Joseph shot and killed her daughter before turning the gun on herself.

Ericka Joseph’s brother, Tony Williams, told news outlets that she was divorced and retired from the military. He says Akili lived with her father in Bogota, Colombia, and was visiting for the holidays.

The SunSentinel (http://bit.ly/2jD30Vc ) reports the father was supposed to pick her up Tuesday to return home.