FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a mother and her 9-year-old daughter have been found dead after a murder-suicide in Fort Lauderdale.
Local news outlets report that detectives say a family member found the bodies of 46-year-old Ericka Joseph and her daughter, Akili Joseph, inside their home on Tuesday morning.
Investigators believe Ericka Joseph shot and killed her daughter before turning the gun on herself.
Ericka Joseph’s brother, Tony Williams, told news outlets that she was divorced and retired from the military. He says Akili lived with her father in Bogota, Colombia, and was visiting for the holidays.
Most Read Stories
- Facebook Live video spurs hate-crime charges against woman after 'Spanish privilege' rant WATCH
- Boeing plans buyouts, layoffs for engineers in first of three cuts for 2017
- AG Bob Ferguson unveils assault-weapons ban for Washington — and a backup plan
- Rare ice circle spinning in Middle Fork Snoqualmie River mesmerizes — then breaks apart
- Woman killed in wrong-way collision with ambulance on I-5
The SunSentinel (http://bit.ly/2jD30Vc ) reports the father was supposed to pick her up Tuesday to return home.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.