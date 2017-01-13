PALM BAY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida woman and her adult son are dead after her estranged husband broke into their home and set them on fire.
Palm Bay police tell local news outlets that 61-year-old Daisy Tapia and her son, 32-year-old Erik Montes, died from their injuries Thursday.
Sixty-four-year-old Edgard Fuentes faces murder, arson and burglary charges in their deaths.
Police say Fuentes went to the home early that morning and poured gasoline throughout the house and started a fire that seriously burned his estranged wife and his stepson.
Most Read Stories
- Victims’ loved ones share their pain as Mukilteo shooter Allen Ivanov is sentenced to life WATCH
- Amazon plans to hire 100,000 U.S. employees over next 18 months
- Watch: Oregon Zoo animals — even an elephant — frolic in Portland snow WATCH
- Why Portland and not Seattle gets pummeled with snow
- Watch: Drone crashes into Space Needle during New Year’s Eve fireworks setup WATCH
Tapia and Montes were taken to a hospital, where they both died.
Police say Fuentes was later arrested at a nearby rest stop on Interstate 95. He had also been badly burned in the fire.
It’s unclear if Fuentes has an attorney.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.