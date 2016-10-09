MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — Authorities say a Connecticut woman saved her 7-year-old daughter’s life by pushing her out of the way moments before she was struck and killed in a hit-and-run.

Police say 40-year-old Dania Cegeno-Delrosario and her 7-year-old daughter, Denisse, were crossing a street in Meriden on Friday night when they were struck.

The Record-Journal reports the girl told police that her mother saw the approaching vehicle and pushed her to safety.

Cegeno-Delrosario was taken to a hospital, where she later died. The woman’s daughter was hospitalized with minor injuries. She has since been released.

Police say the driver fled the scene but left behind a mirror and casing.

The investigation is ongoing.