PITTSBURGH (AP) — Police have charged a Pittsburgh woman after they say she physically abused her 5-year-old son, left him alone for extended periods of time and forced him to smoke crack cocaine.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2ffLFvK ) Pittsburgh police obtained an arrest warrant Tuesday for 39-year-old Rochelle Daniels on charges including endangering the welfare of children and simple assault.

Police say the boy’s aunt brought him to Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC on Sept. 5 after the child said his mother gave him something to smoke that investigators believe was a crack pipe.

The child has been in the custody of his aunt since Aug. 27 after Daniels left him at a home in Crafton Heights and never returned.

It’s not known if Daniels has a lawyer.

