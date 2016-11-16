PITTSBURGH (AP) — Police have charged a Pittsburgh woman after they say she physically abused her 5-year-old son, left him alone for extended periods of time and forced him to smoke crack cocaine.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2ffLFvK ) Pittsburgh police obtained an arrest warrant Tuesday for 39-year-old Rochelle Daniels on charges including endangering the welfare of children and simple assault.
Police say the boy’s aunt brought him to Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC on Sept. 5 after the child said his mother gave him something to smoke that investigators believe was a crack pipe.
The child has been in the custody of his aunt since Aug. 27 after Daniels left him at a home in Crafton Heights and never returned.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Deadliest Catch’ cast member Jake Harris hospitalized; police investigating attack
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- Sawant's call to ‘shut down’ Trump inauguration brings flood of complaints
- The reason the Seahawks released RB Christine Michael: trust and consistency
- Seahawks shake up running-back corps, waive Christine Michael, promote Troymaine Pope
It’s not known if Daniels has a lawyer.
___
Information from: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, http://www.post-gazette.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.