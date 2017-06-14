JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi police say a driver was shot as he tried to run over a police officer at a roadblock.

Jackson Police Chief Lee Vance tells local media it happened Wednesday as 28-year-old Michael Handford was driving a Chevrolet Camaro reported stolen from Copiah County. He says Handford tried to evade the roadblock, then tried to run over an officer.

Vance says the unidentified officer fired multiple times at Handford, hitting him in the buttocks. Handford was hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. No officers were injured.

Police Commander Tyree Jones says both Handford and the officer are black.

Handford is charged with attempted aggravated assault on a police officer and possessing a stolen vehicle.

Vance says police will investigate to see if laws or police policies were broken.