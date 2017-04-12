PARKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland say a police officer checking on a report of car break-ins shot a man who reached for a gun in his waistband.

Baltimore County police said in a statement that an officer responding to a report of someone breaking into cars early Wednesday in Parkville noticed a man trying to conceal himself.

The officer called out to the man and as the officer approached, police say the man reached for a gun in his waistband. Police say the man didn’t heed the officer’s call to stop pulling the gun and the officer fired shots, striking the man in the lower body. Police say a handgun was found at the scene.

Police say the 27-year-old man was taken to a hospital, but his condition wasn’t immediately known.