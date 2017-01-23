NEW YORK (AP) — Police say three men wielding a machete and knives attacked a man in New York City, slashing him and cutting off one of his fingers.
Police say the trio assaulted a 25-year-old man inside a stairwell in the Bedford Park neighborhood of the Bronx.
Police say the victim’s pinky was severed. He also suffered cuts to his arms and legs.
The man has been hospitalized in critical but stable condition.
The attackers fled in an unknown direction.
Police have released video of the attack.
