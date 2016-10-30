LEEDEY, Okla. (AP) — The subject of a weeklong manhunt who was wanted in a string of violent crimes, including the killing of two relatives, the shooting of two Oklahoma police officers and multiple carjackings, has been killed in a shootout, federal and local police said on Sunday.

Michael Dale Vance Jr. was wanted on multiple charges, including two counts of first-degree murder. A massive manhunt for Vance began after he shot and wounded two police officers on Oct. 23 in Wellston, 35 miles northeast of Oklahoma City, authorities said.

Dave Turk, spokesman for the U.S. Marshals Service, said Vance was shot and killed after a shootout with an officer in Dewey County, Oklahoma. The shootout was near the town of Leedey, said Mark Opgrande, spokesman for the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s office. Leedey is about 130 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

Vance, 38, was suspected of shooting a woman and stealing her vehicle at a mobile home park near Wellston, then driving about 8 miles to his relatives’ mobile home in Luther and killing them, Opgrande has said.

Ronald Everett Wilkson, 55, had been shot and had stab wounds to his neck “consistent with an attempt to sever his head,” an arrest affidavit said. Valerie Kay Wilkson, 54, had similar neck wounds along with defensive wounds on her arms, the affidavit stated.

Authorities also believe Vance filmed two Facebook Live videos documenting his run from police before going to the Wilksons’ mobile home.