MONTEAGLE, Tenn. (AP) — Investigators say a man with a gun may have fired at officers before he was shot and killed in Tennessee.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokesman Josh DeVine says the shooting occurred Thursday afternoon after a man called 911 saying he was in the woods in Franklin County with a gun.
DeVine says six officers tried negotiation but the situation escalated. TBI is working to verify that the man fired at the officers, resulting in up to five officers returning fire.
He was rushed to a hospital and died. TBI identified him as 40-year-old Randy Wayne Cole.
Most Read Stories
- KOMO cuts positions in newsroom
- UW seismologists ready to record rumble of Seahawks fans at playoff game vs. Lions
- Knitting a movement: Why you’ll see pussyhats everywhere in January | Nicole Brodeur
- Do you live in Seattle's most liberal or conservative neighborhood? Check our map. | FYI Guy
- Man dangling by neck from Colorado ski lift saved by professional slackliner
The officers were from Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Monteagle Police Department and Sewanee Police Department.
TBI won’t identify officers involved.
The investigation is ongoing.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.