WYTHEVILLE, Va. (AP) — Police say two sheriff’s deputies have been placed on administrative leave after a shooting that left a knife-wielding man with life-threatening injuries in southwest Virginia.

Virginia State Police said the incident happened Thursday after Giles County sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene of a home fire.

Police say a firefighter and two deputies encountered a combative man who was armed with a large knife outside the home. They say he refused to drop the weapon and began advancing on the deputies when he was shot.

Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said both deputies fired their weapons, but it’s unclear if both of them struck the man. Geller says the deputies and the man are white.

Police say the man suffered life-threatening injuries. Both deputies have been placed on administrative leave.