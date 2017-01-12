WYTHEVILLE, Va. (AP) — Police say two sheriff’s deputies have been placed on administrative leave after a shooting that left a knife-wielding man with life-threatening injuries in southwest Virginia.
Virginia State Police said the incident happened Thursday after Giles County sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene of a home fire.
Police say a firefighter and two deputies encountered a combative man who was armed with a large knife outside the home. They say he refused to drop the weapon and began advancing on the deputies when he was shot.
Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said both deputies fired their weapons, but it’s unclear if both of them struck the man. Geller says the deputies and the man are white.
Most Read Stories
- Boeing plans buyouts, layoffs for engineers in first of three cuts for 2017
- At Trump team’s request, defense nominee Mattis is no-show before House committee
- Watch: Drone crashes into Space Needle during New Year’s Eve fireworks setup WATCH
- Facebook Live video spurs hate-crime charges against woman after 'Spanish privilege' rant WATCH
- Woman killed in wrong-way collision with ambulance on I-5
Police say the man suffered life-threatening injuries. Both deputies have been placed on administrative leave.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.