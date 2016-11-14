LADSON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man who beat two South Carolina sheriff’s deputies with their own baton died after he was taken into custody with the help of bystanders.

Several news outlets quote Charleston County Sheriff’s Major Eric Watson as saying the incident began Sunday afternoon with a barefoot man blocking traffic as he walked on a highway near Ladson.

Watson says the man fought with deputies, taking a baton from one of them and hitting them both in the head. He says the officers used a Taser, which didn’t appear to work.

Watson says up to 10 people nearby then helped restrain the man, who died at the hospital. The coroner has ordered an autopsy to identify the man and determine how he died. No shots were fired.

The deputies were released from the hospital Monday morning.