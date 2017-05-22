BELLEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey are trying to track down a burglar who wore a fedora and thin mask over his eyes when he broke into a home.

Belleville police said the man broke into a home around 3:45 a.m. Friday.

He grabbed a woman who woke up and dragged her into another room.

The woman’s child then ran to alert a grandparent in the house.

The man got away with $20 from a purse in the home.

He was also wearing a neon green and black T-shirt and black basketball shorts.