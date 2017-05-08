WELLSTON, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis County police are looking for a man who waited in line at a bank before robbing it.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2pZpIY3 ) reports that the crime happened Monday at a Regions Bank in Wellston, even though a security officer was at the bank. No one was hurt.
Police say the man walked into the bank and stood in line like a regular customer. When he arrived at the window he handed the teller a note demanding money. The teller gave him an undisclosed amount of cash and the man walked out.
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com
