PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man is facing a murder charge after authorities say he told his pastor he caused his mother’s fatal overdose because he wanted to “end her pain.”
News outlets report that 44-year-old Bradford Spencer of Bluefield was arrested Saturday following the Jan. 31 death of 65-year-old Virginia Spencer.
Authorities say the man forced his mother to take numerous pain pills. He is charged with first-degree murder.
Bluefield police records say Spencer spoke to his pastor at a funeral home on Feb. 9, telling him that he regretted killing his mother, but he was tired of seeing her in pain. It’s unclear what condition the woman was suffering from.
Most Read Stories
- Disappearance of Seattle-based crab boat, crew a ‘mystery’
- ‘These boys loved what they did’: Former crabber on missing Destination talks about lost boat, lost brother
- Conservative Seattle talk show host Michael Medved opposed Trump, now tries to maintain hope
- Trump knew Flynn misled WH weeks before ouster: officials VIEW
- Teenage girl shot by police after altercation with boyfriend in Arlington
Spencer was arraigned Monday and is being held on a $100,000 bond. Records do not show whether he has an attorney.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.