WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (AP) — Police near Cleveland say a 34-year-old man kidnapped three family members and was taken into custody after his aunt escaped a basement where she had been tied up.
Authorities say the man was visiting his father Friday in Willoughby when he used chloroform to overpower him and then tied him up in the basement. Police say he lured his mother and aunt to the house where he tied them up, too.
They say the aunt escaped Saturday and called 911. The man left, but police found him later Saturday.
Investigators say they found handcuffs and zip-ties in the basement.
A bomb squad also searched the man’s apartment in downtown Cleveland to make sure no one was being held there.
The man hasn’t been charged yet. Police said Sunday no new information was available.
