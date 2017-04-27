NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Authorities say a Connecticut man is under arrest after massive amounts of explosive black powder were found in nearly every room of his home, enough to potentially blow up his entire block.
New Haven police arrested 49-year-old Pasquale Criscio on Thursday and charged him with illegal possession and storage of explosives, illegal manufacturing and risk of injury to minors.
Officers responding to a call for a domestic dispute Wednesday found the explosives. A 15-year-old and a 6-year-old were at home at the time.
New Haven Fire Chief John Alston Jr. says several hundreds of pounds of black powder were found.
Police are unsure Criscio’s intent, but say the explosives were commercial grade.
Criscio remains in police custody. It wasn’t immediately known if he’s represented by a lawyer.
