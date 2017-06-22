WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP) — Police say a Pennsylvania man is in jail after stabbing a man he says sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl.
Stephen Yarbrough tells WPXI-TV (http://bit.ly/2sY3fhY ) he has no regrets after stabbing the man.
Police say Yarbrough had walked in on the man with the girl a week before the stabbing. Police say Yarbrough lunged at the man and pulled him off the girl.
Yarbrough told police he “snapped” on June 6 when he confronted the man and stabbed him in the neck and arm.
The man has been arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault after being released from the hospital.
Yarbrough is being held on $35,000 bond. The victim’s father says he wants to see Yarbrough set free.
Information from: WPXI-TV, http://www.wpxi.com