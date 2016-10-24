SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man stabbed his cousin during a church service in South Carolina because he thought the victim had put a curse on him.
Sumter County deputies released the new details as a judge held a hearing and denied bond Monday for 65-year-old Billy Lewis.
Investigators say Lewis began stabbing his cousin, who was seated in front of him Sunday morning at St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church.
Authorities say the victim was wounded in the back and head, but is recovering.
The Rev. Eric Dent says his wife is a nurse and helped treat the man until paramedics arrived. Dent says both men were loyal church members.
Lewis’ sister, Edith Lewis, says he is schizophrenic and wasn’t taking his medicine.
Lewis didn’t have a lawyer at Monday’s hearing.
