EMPORIA, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a man was shot and wounded when he charged out of a home in Virginia with a firearm in each hand, shooting at law enforcement officers.
Virginia State Police said in a statement Monday that Emporia police went to a home Sunday night looking for a suspect in a shooting and Greensville County Sheriff’s deputies and state police arrived to help.
Three people came out and later police say a man came out firing at deputies and troopers, who returned fire. Police say the 33-year-old black man who is wanted on a first-degree murder charge in Maryland was flown to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say two troopers and one special agent are on administrative leave with pay. Police say two are white and one is Hispanic.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Help me kill my wife,’ Monroe man accidentally texts to his former boss
- Debris, buoys found in continuing search for Seattle-based crab boat with 6 aboard
- After block of Trump travel ban, Washington Solicitor General Noah Purcell adjusts to spotlight
- 188,000 under evacuation orders near Northern California dam VIEW
- Trump plans to crack down on immigration may cost billions
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.