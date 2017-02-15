DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in Durham say a police officer has shot and killed a man on the north side of the city.
The Herald-Sun of Durham reports (http://bit.ly/2kz0JXj) Durham Police Department spokesman Wil Glenn said a person shot by police was killed Wednesday around 2:20 p.m. No other details were immediately available.
Televised aerial views of the neighborhood showed officers using crime-scene tape to keep people at bay. Small crowds gathered in the street and in front yards near the shooting scene.
It’s the second shooting by law enforcement in Durham in the past three days. On Sunday, a North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper shot a 31-year-old man to death during what officials described as an “armed confrontation” following a traffic stop.
Most Read Stories
- Disappearance of Seattle-based crab boat, crew a ‘mystery’
- ‘These boys loved what they did’: Former crabber on missing Destination talks about lost boat, lost brother
- Seattle ‘Dreamer’ sues over his detention under Trump’s immigration actions
- Cellphone of admitted UW shooter outside Milo Yiannopoulos event was wiped clean, records show
- So how much did the Seahawks save in going from Steven Hauschka to Blair Walsh?
The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into that shooting.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.