MABLETON, Ga. (AP) — Police say an officer shot a man attempting to flee from a stolen vehicle in suburban Atlanta.
Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Nelly Miles says the incident the occurred around 11 a.m. Sunday after Cobb County police officers responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle and learned it was stolen. One of the men exited the vehicle and tried to run from police before the officer shot him in the leg after a short chase.
The man was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The name of the man has not been released.
No arrests have been reported.
No officers were injured.
