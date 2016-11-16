SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Police say a man was fatally shot during a foot chase in Savannah — but not by the officer pursuing him.

Savannah-Chatham County police said the shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday after an officer stopped a pedestrian on the city’s suburban south side. The pedestrian fled and the officer chased him on foot.

Police say in a news release that “during the foot chase the officer reported hearing a shot and observing the individual fall. The officer did not discharge his firearm.”

The man shot during the chase was pronounced dead at a local hospital. His name was not immediately released.

Police say they recovered a gun at the scene. Savannah police have asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to lead the inquiry.