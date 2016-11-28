BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police say a man shot by officers on Friday is expected to survive.
A police statement Monday says the man is 48 years old but does not identify him. He has not been charged with a crime.
Police say he remains hospitalized in stable condition with injuries that are not life-threatening.
The shooting Friday has prompted some small protests. Police say they intend to release police body-camera recordings of the shooting later this week.
Most Read Stories
- Working-class whites voted for a president who will sap health care, wages | Paul Krugman / Syndicated columnist
- Huskies rise two spots to No. 4 in AP Top 25 football poll
- If one-loss Huskies are Pac-12 champs, they merit a berth in 4-team College Football Playoff | Matt Calkins
- Doug Baldwin says Seahawks didn’t play well vs. Bucs. Was it an aberration? | Larry Stone
- In new case, WTO rules against state’s tax breaks for Boeing 777X plants
Police Chief Kevin Davis said the man was holding a knife in each hand and threatening people. Davis said officers first used an electronic stun gun on the man, but it did not subdue him.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.