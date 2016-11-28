BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police say a man shot by officers on Friday is expected to survive.

A police statement Monday says the man is 48 years old but does not identify him. He has not been charged with a crime.

Police say he remains hospitalized in stable condition with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The shooting Friday has prompted some small protests. Police say they intend to release police body-camera recordings of the shooting later this week.

Police Chief Kevin Davis said the man was holding a knife in each hand and threatening people. Davis said officers first used an electronic stun gun on the man, but it did not subdue him.