BOLIVAR, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say a man fatally shot his estranged wife 10 times in front of her children and then led police on a chase before turning the gun on himself.

News outlets quote Bolivar police as saying that 26-year-old Camille Thompson was taking her two oldest children to school Thursday morning when 24-year-old Johntate Thompson tried to block her car with his vehicle at an intersection.

Authorities say the mother of four tried to drive around him, but he got out of his car and shot her before fleeing. The children weren’t injured.

Police say Johntate Thompson had gone to a home earlier to talk to his wife, but she refused.

Officers pursued Johntate Thompson, who they say later stopped and killed himself.