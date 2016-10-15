PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a young man was apparently rushing to a Philadelphia hospital to see his injured father when he ran a red light, resulting in a crash that killed his two passengers.
Police say the 18-year-old driver ran a red light early Friday morning and was struck by an SUV, then hit a utility pole.
The two killed in the crash were identified 17-year-old Maggie Lynn Goloff and 19-year-old Osman Zeylnov. The car driver and the SUV driver were not identified. They were treated for minor injuries.
Police say the 18-year-old was apparently rushing to get to Temple Medical Center to see his father, who had just been robbed and assaulted while making a food delivery.
Most Read Stories
- Here are the odds Saturday’s storm makes history in Western Washington VIEW
- Live storm updates: When the strongest winds will hit the region
- 'We're in for it' as powerful windstorm sweeps toward Seattle
- How a super typhoon got sucked into a jet stream and spawned the storm that’s barreling right for us
- The story behind Kristofferson's iconic 'Me and Bobby McGee'
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.