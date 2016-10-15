PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a young man was apparently rushing to a Philadelphia hospital to see his injured father when he ran a red light, resulting in a crash that killed his two passengers.

Police say the 18-year-old driver ran a red light early Friday morning and was struck by an SUV, then hit a utility pole.

The two killed in the crash were identified 17-year-old Maggie Lynn Goloff and 19-year-old Osman Zeylnov. The car driver and the SUV driver were not identified. They were treated for minor injuries.

Police say the 18-year-old was apparently rushing to get to Temple Medical Center to see his father, who had just been robbed and assaulted while making a food delivery.