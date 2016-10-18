AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine police say a man accidentally backed over his 2-year-old grandson with a tractor, killing him.
State police say 54-year-old Raymond Rayeski Sr. was watching his grandson, Raymond Rayeski III, on Monday when the accident happened in the town of Burnam.
Investigators say the boy had been on the tractor with his grandfather before climbing off to play. The grandfather was cleaning up debris and dumping the items a short distance away and didn’t realize that the boy had walked behind the tractor.
The grandfather drove the boy to a hospital in Pittsfield, where he died.
Most Read Stories
- Richard Sherman meltdown? Seahawks say they’ll push through it and stay on course | Larry Stone WATCH
- What national media are saying about Richard Sherman and the Seahawks after beating the Falcons
- Is Richard Sherman’s blowup a byproduct of Seahawks coach Pete Carroll’s approach? | Matt Calkins WATCH
- Seahawks' Michael Bennett irate about 'scary' cut block from Falcons' Jake Matthews
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll on Atlanta asking for last play to be reviewed by the NFL: 'We won't send that play in'
Detectives have determined the death was a tragic accident.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.