WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Police say a Connecticut man intentionally ran down his girlfriend and another man, then walked to a bar where he had a couple of drinks and played video games. One of the victims later died.
The Republican-American (http://bit.ly/2jrrhdH ) reports that Stefan Scerba, of Oxford, was held on $3 million bond after his arraignment Thursday on charges including murder.
Police say Scerba and his girlfriend were helping Alford Craine with a car issue Wednesday when an argument ensued.
Witnesses told police Scerba aimed a gun at both of them, then jumped in his pickup truck and reversed it into them. Craine died at a hospital. Scerba’s girlfriend’s arms were broken.
Scerba was arrested at a friend’s house after he left the bar.
He told police Craine threatened him with a gun.
Information from: Republican-American, http://www.rep-am.com
