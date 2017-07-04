BONAIRE, Ga. (AP) — Georgia authorities say a sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man who pulled a handgun on him.
WMAZ-TV in Macon reports the Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the man Tuesday as 45-year-old Christopher Harry Cashell.
Authorities say Cashell’s estranged wife had called police Monday, after he slashed tires on her car to keep her from leaving their home in Bonaire for a birthday trip.
GBI Special Agent J.T. Ricketson tells The Telegraph that the woman went inside to pack while the deputy talked with her husband in the yard.
He says the man suddenly turned and went into the house, the deputy followed and the man turned around with a gun in his hand. He says that’s when the deputy shot him.
Bonaire is about 105 miles southeast of Atlanta.