TAKOMA PARK, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a man about to enter a hospital in Maryland changed his mind, got into a car and drove over a police officer’s foot.

News outlets quote Takoma Park police spokeswoman Cathy Plevy as saying that the man — already dressed in a hospital gown — locked himself in a relative’s car. Relatives summoned police and when the man took off, he drove over an officer’s foot.

Plevy says the man went to his home in Washington and climbed up to the attic. She says when officers arrived, he fell through the ceiling and on top of one of them.

Plevy says the man was treated for cuts and bruises and was returned to the hospital. The reports didn’t say what condition the officers were in.