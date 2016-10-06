NEW YORK (AP) — Police in New York City say a man led officers conducting a wellness check to a bedroom where they found the decomposing body of an 85-year-old woman who was wrapped inside plastic bags.
Police say Erika Kraus-Breslin was declared dead at the scene Wednesday afternoon at her home in the Queens neighborhood of Ridgewood.
The medical examiner’s office will determine a cause of death. An investigation is underway.
The 30-year-old man who took police to the body has been taken into custody.
Most Read Stories
- Redhook’s owner lays off half of Woodinville brewery production staff
- First fame then arrest for Saudi teen who chatted up U.S. woman
- Citizen watchdog calls out Seattle City Council for blurring lines with advocacy groups | Danny Westneat
- Beating Oregon has never been a scarier proposition for Huskies | Matt Calkins
- Nearly 2M urged to evacuate as Matthew edges toward US VIEW
Police say they can’t comment on how long Kraus-Breslin had been dead.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.