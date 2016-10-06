NEW YORK (AP) — Police in New York City say a man led officers conducting a wellness check to a bedroom where they found the decomposing body of an 85-year-old woman who was wrapped inside plastic bags.

Police say Erika Kraus-Breslin was declared dead at the scene Wednesday afternoon at her home in the Queens neighborhood of Ridgewood.

The medical examiner’s office will determine a cause of death. An investigation is underway.

The 30-year-old man who took police to the body has been taken into custody.

Police say they can’t comment on how long Kraus-Breslin had been dead.