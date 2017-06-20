FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a man by a deputy after a stolen car chase in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said agents responded to an officer-involved shooting near Interstate 65 in Williamson County, south of Nashville, on Tuesday.

Media outlets report that TBI Director Mark Gwyn said officers began chasing a stolen vehicle at about 9:40 a.m.

Gwyn said the driver stopped on a highway overpass, got out of the vehicle, pulled out a gun and pointed it at deputies.

Gwyn said one deputy shot the man, who died on the scene. The TBI later identified him as 40-year-old David Bryan Creson, of Franklin, Tennessee.

The identities of the deputies involved have not been released.

The TBI is investigating.