FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a man by a deputy after a stolen car chase in Tennessee.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said agents responded to an officer-involved shooting near Interstate 65 in Williamson County, south of Nashville, on Tuesday.
Media outlets report that TBI Director Mark Gwyn said officers began chasing a stolen vehicle at about 9:40 a.m.
Gwyn said the driver stopped on a highway overpass, got out of the vehicle, pulled out a gun and pointed it at deputies.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle police fatally shoot black Seattle mother; family demands answers WATCH
- ‘Get back! Get back!’: Seattle police release recordings of fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles WATCH
- Here’s why I-5 is such a mess in Seattle area, and what keeps us moving at all
- In Lacey, a Washington mom grapples with baby’s Zika-caused birth defects VIEW
- Boeing admits its 747 ‘Queen of the Skies’ has no future as passenger plane
Gwyn said one deputy shot the man, who died on the scene. The TBI later identified him as 40-year-old David Bryan Creson, of Franklin, Tennessee.
The identities of the deputies involved have not been released.
The TBI is investigating.